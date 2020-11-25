Malacanang warned on Tuesday ''tiangge'' or retail operators that their stalls could be closed if they could not maintain minimum health standards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recalled that when the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases relaxed restrictions in the malls months ago, people became lax, prompting some local government units to order their closure.

"So, may I remind the tiangge operators, your (stalls) could be closed if the social distancing is not observed," he said.

Roque said the entry of people in ''tiangge'' could be limited and there could be special entry and exit points.

"If you won't control the crowd, you may be ordered closed. You may lose your business," he said.

People are reportedly flocking to some tiangge areas, such as in Divisoria as the holiday season approaches.

In the case of Divisoria, Roque said it would be the responsibility of the City of Manila to prevent overcrowding.

He said there would be no "Merry Christmas" if the people would be infected with COVID-19 for failing to observe minimum health standards. Celerina Monte/DMS