President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to reveal the names of congressmen who allegedly received kickbacks from government projects in their respective places.

Duterte, in a taped televised message on Monday night in Davao City, said he received a report from the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica on the list of congressmen who were allegedly asking commissions from contractors.

"It came out that the one who chooses the contractors for their projects are the congressmen and that is where they get the (kickbacks)," he said.

"He (Belgica) sent to me (the report) and told me, it's up to me whether I will mention the congressmen involved or not. You know, let's go to political law. I have no business investigating congressmen. They belong to a separate organ of government, which is co-equal with the President, also with the Supreme Court," Duterte said.

Duterte said he could not investigate the lawmakers as they belong to a separate and co-equal branch of government.

"I have no other recourse, I will throw it to the Ombudsman because it is the only investigating agency that has jurisdiction over congressmen, not me. I cannot investigate congressmen. That would be an encroachment of the separation of power," he said.

"I'm not trying to wash my hands - I am now dwelling on the law," Duterte added. Celerina Monte/DMS