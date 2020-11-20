まにら新聞ウェブ

11月20日のまにら新聞から

Damage to agriculture, infra over P10 billion: NDRRMC

［ 113 words｜2020.11.20｜英字 ］

The damage to agriculture and infrastructure from Typhoon ''Ulysses'' has surpassed P10 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, NDRRMC spokesman Peter Galvez said damage to agriculture is at P 4 billion infrastructure damage reached P6.1 billion.

Galvez said 65,222 homes were damaged in the Calabarzon region, provinces of Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Nueva Ecija and Pampanga.

There are still 73 deaths, with 19 missing and 24 injured.

Galvez said 360 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power outage, while 51 cities do not have communications. Fifty cities are still experiencing water interruption.

He said the 48 roads and 48 bridges remain unpassable. Robina Asido/DMS