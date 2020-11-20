President Rodrigo Duterte will join his counterparts from other 20 member-economies of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Friday, November 20, via a video conference.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, said the leaders are expected to discuss "on responses in mitigating the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery efforts."

Duterte will also advance the Philippines' views on APEC's post-2020 vision and current challenges to the multilateral trading system, it said.

The AELM, chaired by Malaysia, will focus on the theme "Optimising Human Potential Towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity: Pivot. Prioritise. Progress."

The priority areas of Malaysia's chairmanship are improving the narrative of trade and investment, inclusive economic participation through the digital economy, and driving innovative technology.

OPAFA said the managing director of the International Monetary Fund will present the Global Economic Outlook to the leaders.

Joining Duterte in the meeting are key Cabinet officials, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The 21 member-economies of APEC are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United States, and Vietnam. Celerina Monte/DMS