President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized the grant of hazard duty pay and allowance to concerned public and private workers during the state of national emergency.

This as the Palace also lauded the search and rescue teams for their bravery in assisting those affected by the weather disturbances during the past weeks.

Duterte, under Administrative Order No. 35 signed on November 16, authorized the grant of active hazard duty pay to human resources for health serving in the frontlines.

"National government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units are hereby authorized to grant AHDP (Active Hazard Duty Pay) up to P3,000 per month to frontline HRHs (Human Resources for Health), which shall be in addition to any hazard pay, hazardous duty pay, hazard allowance, special risk allowance or other similar benefits under existing laws, issuances, rules and regulation, and shall be exempt from income tax," he said.

Frontline HRHs refer to medical, allied medical and other personnel in the public sector, who are involved in the national health care response to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and prevent further loss of lives.

The frontline HRHs are either civilian employees occupying regular, contractual or casual positions, whether full or part-time; or workers engaged through contact of service of job order, including duly accredited and registered barangay health workers, who are assigned to hospitals, laboratories, or medical and quarantine facilities, and whose official duties and responsibilities are directly related to the health care response of the government to COVID-19.

In the case of local government units, the list of frontline HRHs, including BHWs, shall be determined by their respective local health boards.

The grant of COVID-19 AHDP shall be pro-rated on the number of days that the frontline HRHs physically report for work in a month, reckoned from September 15 until Dec. 19, 2020.

In separate AO No. 36, Duterte also authorized the grant of COVID-19 special risk allowance to private and public health workers directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 SRA shall not exceed P5,000 per month to public and private HWs and shall be in addition to any hazard pay, hazardous pay, hazard allowance or other similar benefits under existing laws, issuances, rules and regulations, and shall be exempt from income tax.

Public and private HWs refer to medical, allied medical and other personnel who directly provide treatment and support care to COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 SRA shall also be pro-rated based on the number of days that the public and private HWs physically report for work, reckoned from September 15 until Dec. 19, 2020.

The amounts required for the implementation of both Orders shall be sourced from the P13.5 billion appropriated under Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 11494 or the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2)."

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace recognizes all the search and rescue frontliners.

"The President and the entire nation thank their heroism and honesty that despite the challenges, they are there, risking their lives," he said.

There was a report that a rescuer in northern part of Luzon died while helping in the rescue operation for those affected by massive flooding brought by Typhoon "Ulysses."

Roque also assured that the government has sufficient personnel and assets to conduct the rescue and relief assistance to those displaced by the weather disturbances. Celerina Monte/DMS