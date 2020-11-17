President Rodrigo Duterte is set to join other world leaders in the coming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting later this week, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will take place on the night of November 20.

He said the APEC leaders will have three sessions and all activities will be held via online.

"This is on November 20 and they will start in the evening, they will have leaders' family photo on the night. After that, they will have two sessions if I'm not mistaken, the sessions will be short - the Session 1, Session 2 then there will be a break, then a final session. So, the schedule is around seven o'clock or almost eight o'clock they will start, they will finish around 10pm and, of course, this is online," he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the chairman of the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting.

According to APEC website, leaders from 21 APEC member economies will attend, including the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgiva as guest.

This year's APEC Meeting, which has the theme "Optimizing Human Potential towards a Resilient Future of Shared Prosperity: Pivot. Prioritise. Progress,” will focus on addressing the health and economic impact brought by the coronavirus pandemic as well as charting the new vision for APEC as a forum beyond 2020.

Policy priorities include improving the narrative of trade and investment, inclusive economic participation through digital economy and technology and driving innovative sustainability, APEC said.

The 21 APEC member economies, namely Russia, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United States, Mexico, Peru, and Chile, account for half of global trade and 60 percent of world gross domestic product. Celerina Monte/DMS