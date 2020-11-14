The Department of Energy (DOE) said on Friday that it is eyeing to fully restore power in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, which were devastated by Typhoon "Ulysses," by November 15.

In a televised briefing of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said all the concerned agencies have been working hard to immediately restore power in areas affected by ''Ulysses''.

"NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) is currently assessing and restoring the transmission service through aerial and foot patrol," he said.

"Here in Metro Manila, these Meralco (Manila Electric Company)-franchised areas, including Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna - our target date for all of these to restore power (supply) is November 15. So, that's what we have been doing now," Cusi said.

He noted that as of 6am on Friday, the estimated number of Meralco customers without power was 501,272 from initial 1.9 million.

The DOE chief said some Meralco customers experienced power outages as part of preventive measure prior to the onslaught of Ulysses.

For areas submerged in floods, he said it might take time before electricity could be restored as they have to consider the safety of everyone, including the linemen.

Some 14 generating facilities, with 4,558 megawatts, in Luzon grid have been placed on preventive shutdown or affected by the typhoon.

Out of the total generation capacity, 2,953 megawatts were restored while 1,577 megawatts were still on shutdown as of 8:30 am on Friday. Celerina Monte/DMS