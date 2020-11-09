Authorities on Saturday recovered the cadaver of one of the seven Abu Sayyaf Group members killed in an encounter in the waters of Sulu last November 3.

According to Maj. Gens William Gonzales, Joint Task Force-Sulu commander, members of 2nd Special Forces Battalion, municipal police, and fishermen recovered the body of Dave Sawadjaan in Tapul Island, Sulu around 2pm.

Gonzales said it was approximately 20 kilometers east of where the encounter transpired.

"Based on our initial investigation and dental forensics we believe that the body found is Dave Sawadjaan,” he said.

“It is possible that some of the cadavers have also resurfaced. This is a major development and our troops will continue the search and retrieval operations," he added.

Initial information said Sawadjaan was a nephew of Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan and also brother of deceased alias “Urot” who was a member under Hatib Hajan, and cousin of Mundi Sawadjaan, the alleged mastermind of the August 2020 Jolo twin bombings.

It added Sawadjaan suffered gunshot wounds in his stomach.

Earlier Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr said the military troops conducted air and sea interdiction targeting members of the ASG kidnap-for-ransom group under Mundi and Radullan Sahiron.

It resulted in the death of seven ASG members, including the presumed heir to replace the late ISIS Emir in the Philippines Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

Vinluan said the ASG members were planning to conduct kidnapping activities in mainland Mindanao when they were intercepted by the government forces. Ella Dionisio/DMS