The Department of Energy is eyeing to fully restore the power supply in the typhoon-hit island province of Catanduanes before Christmas.

Energy Undersecretary and spokesperson Felix Willam Fuentebella, in a televised press briefing on Thursday, said the DOE is working double time to bring back the electricity supply in the province, which was devastated by Super Typhoon "Rolly" on November 1.

"We are attempting, under the order of (Energy) Secretary (Alfonso) Cusi that before Christmas," he said when asked of the DOE's projection as to when it could restore to 100 percent the power supply in Catanduanes.

"So, we are working double time. We need to purchase first our list, the list of what we need to buy in order to be sent to our people there," he said.

He said the priority would be hospitals, vital installations and other commercial areas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in the same briefing which he hosted in Catanduanes, said while 100 percent restoration could still take place by December, there would be partial electric supply.

"It did not mean that there will be completely no power supply during the two-month period. There will be, but it will be gradual," he said.

About 90 percent of the electric posts in Catanduanes have been destroyed when ''Rolly'' whipped the province. Celerina Monte/DMS