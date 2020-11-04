Two YouTube news channel accounts of ABS-CBN Corp are accessible few hours after it was terminated on Tuesday.

“ABS-CBN News and ANC 24/7 is now accessible,” ABS- CBN News said in a Twitter post. It resumed at 3:58 pm.

According to a news report, YouTube said the accounts were hacked last November 2 and the reason for termination is due to suspicious activity.

Before it was terminated at 6:30 am, all videos of the ABS-CBN news channels were removed and were changed to a live stream by a cryptocurrency company, Ripple.

ABS CBN earlier said they were aware of the problem and resolving it with the YouTube management.

When a viewer searched videos on the ABS-CBN YouTube channel, a message said: "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated".

Based on YouTube guidelines, it may terminate an account if they believe that the provision of the service is no longer commercially viable. Once terminated, the user may be unable to use, own, or create any YouTube channels or accounts.

"When a channel is terminated, the channel owner gets an email explaining the reason for the termination," it said.

After the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order last May 5 which resulted to the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations, ABS-CBN continued producing newscasts and shows for streaming on its YouTube channel and Facebook pages. Ella Dionisio/DMS