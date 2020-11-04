President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to conduct an investigation against former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro, who has returned in the country after she allegedly maltreated her Filipino household helper, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was not sure if Duterte would call iMauro, a former presidential appointee, to Malacanang.

"The President is leaving to the DFA the investigation and we believe that there will be fair and transparent investigation by the DFA," he said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has confirmed that Mauro is back in the country.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Locsin said he was not aware of the supposed DFA Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association's statement expressing full support to Mauro.

The groups also reportedly called for due process instead of vilification in media against the recalled envoy.

"The reported statement of such organizations on the case of former Philippine Ambassador to Brazil does not, in any way reflect the position of the Department nor the sentiment of its career corps," Locsin said.

He said his office stands by its resolve to respond to the matter in accordance with, and to the fullest extent of the law.

A news agency in Brazil was able to get a copy of CCTV footage inside Mauro's official residence. The footage showed how the former ambassador was maltreating her house helper. Celerina Monte/DMS