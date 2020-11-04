Malacanang reiterated on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health, like any other with same age.

During the onslaught of Super Typhoon "Rolly," the 75-year old Duterte never made any public appearance. He only showed up on Monday when he went to Albay and visited the residents displaced by the typhoon and this was followed by his meeting with the members of his Cabinet to asses the impact of Rolly.

"He (Duterte) is as good as anyone of his age. As you've seen, he could not have gone to Guinobatan (Albay) if our President is not in good health," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press briefing.

Every now and then, Duterte's health has been put in question especially if he could not be seen regularly by the people. Celerina Monte/DMS