The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the call of Senator Panfilo Lacson to conduct hearing on the "red tagging" accusation against the military.

"The AFP welcomes Senator Lacson’s call for a Senate hearing on the issue of 'red tagging' that the AFP, as one of the agencies that comprise the NTF ELCAC, is being accused of," said Maj. Gen.Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, on Friday.

The first public hearing has been set on Nov. 3.

He said the Senate hearing will give the military a chance to raise public awareness about the recruitment of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP),New People's Army (NPA) National Democratic Front (NDF).

"We wish to thank Sen. Lacson for providing the AFP a venue to further discuss and raise public awareness about the CPP-NPA’s duplicity and deceptive manner of recruitment that capitalizes on the idealism of the students, youth leaders, and influencers to eventually join the ranks of CTG (Communist Terrorist Group) cadres," he said.

Lacson, who chairs the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation filed a a resolution directing the panel to “exercise its oversight authority over the defense sector on the issue of red-tagging / red-baiting of certain celebrities, personalities, institutions, and organizations.” Robina Asido/DMS