At least 22 died and four remain missing due to Typhoon ''Quinta'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

The casualties and missing victims were reported in Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

The provinces of Batangas and Oriental Mindoro as well as the municipality of Culion in Palawan were placed under state of calamity, the NDRMMC said.

Damaged houses rose to 52,689, it added.

The NDRRMC noted that a total of 530 infrastructure estimated worth P 290,058,990.00 were damaged.

There were 176,532 families or 775,513 individuals affected by ''Quinta'', of which 2,206 families or 8,649 persons are inside 150 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS