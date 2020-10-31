Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.1 raised over Catanduanes
State weather forecasters raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One over Catanduanes on Friday as Typhoon ''Rolly'' intensified.
"Rolly'' is packing winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 230 km/h. It was located as of 4 pm at 980 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
It is moving west at 20 km/h as it heads west-southwestward Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Rolly'' is likely to make landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday early morning.
''The typhoon is forecast to continuously intensify over the Philippine Sea and is likely to make landfall at intensity of 175-195 km/h,'' said Pagasa in its 5 pm bulletin.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm "Atsani", which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was estimated at 1,865 km east of Visayas, Pagasa said.
It has winds of up to 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h. It is moving west-northwestward at 35 km/h. DMS