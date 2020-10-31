State weather forecasters raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One over Catanduanes on Friday as Typhoon ''Rolly'' intensified.

"Rolly'' is packing winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 230 km/h. It was located as of 4 pm at 980 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

It is moving west at 20 km/h as it heads west-southwestward Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Rolly'' is likely to make landfall over the Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

''The typhoon is forecast to continuously intensify over the Philippine Sea and is likely to make landfall at intensity of 175-195 km/h,'' said Pagasa in its 5 pm bulletin.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm "Atsani", which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was estimated at 1,865 km east of Visayas, Pagasa said.

It has winds of up to 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h. It is moving west-northwestward at 35 km/h. DMS