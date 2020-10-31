The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has indefinitely postponed games in its Pampanga bubble starting Friday.

In a statement, the PBA said the postponement was in compliance with the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Technical Working Group and the Department of Health Advisory Group of Experts.

The move was "to ensure the integrity and safety of the PBA Bubble," it said.

At least two confirmed cases of coronavirus disease was reported recently involving a referee and a Blackwater player.

The league said the games will resume only after "the new protocols proposed by the IATF and DOH are out in place."

The PBA thanked IATF, Department of Health and Clark Development Corporation for their support and guidance. Celerina Monte/DMS