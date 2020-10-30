The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) can recommend the filing of not only administrative but criminal charges also against recalled Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro for alleged maltreatment of her house helper, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this as President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the investigation against Mauro.

"We are leaving it up to the DFA to conduct the investigation because the punishment that can be meted out is not just administrative. The DFA, if needed, can also recommend (the filing) of criminal charges," he said in a televised press briefing in Bohol.

Roque reiterated the policy of the Duterte administration to provide protection to all Filipinos abroad.

"Of course, included there is the household helper of Ambassador Mauro," he said.

He added that the mere order of the President to the DFA to probe Mauro was an indication that justice should be served to all house helpers who become victims.

A video came out showing Mauro allegedly mistreating her Filipina helper in Brazil.

She was seen berating and hitting the helper. Celerina Monte/DMS