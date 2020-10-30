Malacanang expressed on Thursday support on the decision of the Department of Justice-led task force to initially include in its anti-corruption investigation five government agencies.

In a televised press briefing in Bohol, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace agrees that there could be "systemic corruption" in agencies, such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the Bureau of Customs, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Department Public Works and Highways, and the Land Registration Authority.

"We fully support it. Perhaps the reason is obvious. Traditionally, the corruption in those agencies is massive and systemic," he said.

Roque said the Palace is happy that Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has chosen to probe first those five agencies.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently ordered the DOJ-led task force to probe corruption in the entire government.

He has said that his administration would focus on fighting corruption during the remaining years of his administration.

But some quarters, including Senator Panfilo Lacson, have expressed doubt on Duterte's order to conduct an investigation over the alleged corruption in various government agencies.

Lacson, in particular, observed that the DOJ task force seemed to have started on the wrong foot because Duterte, in his previous messages to the nation, has cleared Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar of any involvement in the corruption allegations in their departments.

Duterte expressed belief that since the two Cabinet officials are already rich, they would not engage in any corrupt practices.

Roque said the President had not cleared Duque and Villar, except that there was no strong evidence that would link them to alleged massive anomalies in PhilHealth and DPWH.

Duque, as Health secretary, is the chairman of PhilHealth.

"The President is just looking for evidence. Whoever it will be, no matter how close they are to him (Duterte), no matter how much he previously lauded (the officials), once there is evidence of corruption, the President will punish them," Roque explained.

He cited the case of former PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales. Despite being close to Duterte, he said Morales is now being investigated for the PhilHealth fund mess. Celerina Monte/DMS