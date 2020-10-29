Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said she and her chief of staff tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“All of the OVP (Office of the Vice President) staff who were exposed last week tested negative. Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled,” Robredo said on a statement posted on social media.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated,” she added.

Last Sunday, Robredo announced that they went on quarantine after getting into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Robredo had what she described as a ''blockbuster week'' as she opened community learning hubs nationwide and launched livelihood and out-of-school job programs.

All her scheduled events were done online during their quarantine. Ella Dionisio/DMS