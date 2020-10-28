President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the government agencies to simplify the processes in distributing money to intended beneficiaries.

Duterte said he did not want delays in the distribution of assistance to the people.

He noted that there were local government units that still require the beneficiaries to come up with proposals.

"They will review the proposal and it would take days. I don't know if it's a local government who's doing it or the money passed on to the local government to do the distribution or implementation...I do not know where the fault lies because it's really something which is obnoxious," Duterte said in a taped public message aired on Tuesday morning.

"All of you in the government, to those who are implementing the assistance whether the Department of Health, DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government)...local government? Barangay? Don't require them to make proposal," he said.

"So, what I would like to happen is this: Simplify the giving of the money by asking for a proposal, then that proposal should not be studied by days or months. You just review it and if it says that it's good, ...you give it because it's for food...and all assistance connected with the health of a person, give it to them," he explained.

"Do away with delays," he added.

Duterte warned that further delays in the disbursement of money to help people could lead to the concerned officials' investigation, which could result to their administrative or criminal sanctions.

"You will face the Ombudsman, because the Ombudsman can suspend you anytime. With strong reasons or with weak reasons, that has to be seen but he has that power," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS