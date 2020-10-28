President Rodrigo Duterte has delegated his authority to Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado to approve all fund releases for the programs and projects under Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2).

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said with this, there is no need to seek approval first from the Office of the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary for the budget disbursement under the new law.

"He (Duterte) has given the delegated authority to DBM (Department of Budget and Management) Secretary Avisado to approve the release (of the funds)," he said.

In relation to this, Roque said the DBM has approved the release of the funds for several departments.

These include the P100 million for shared service facilities for Balik Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-asa Program of the Department of Trade and Industry; P5 billion for augmentation fund of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council; P8 billion for the adjustment measures program and Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers of the Department of Labor and Employment; P6 billion for Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation and sustainable livelihood program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development; P11.632 billion for initial submission for Plant, Plant, Plant program of the Department of Agriculture; P20.575 billion for health related responses of the Department of Health; P5.1 billion for the AKAP program of the Department of Labor and Employment and P500 million for the funding requirements under the local government support fund out of a total appropriation of P1.5 billion.

Previously, the DBM still needed to ask authority from the President before it could release the budget for the programs under the Bayanihan 2. Celerina Monte/DMS