President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Justice-led task force to look into other corruption in the executive branch, including the Department of Public Works and Highways.

In a taped message aired on Tuesday morning, Duterte read his memorandum directing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that the panel, which he created to probe the alleged anomalies in Philippine Health Insurance Corp., also investigate allegations of corruption in the entire government.

"In pursuit of this directive, the DOJ shall have the authority to decide which allegation to investigate taking into consideration the gravity thereof and their impact on the delivery of government service," he said.

Duterte said the DOJ may create as many panels as it deems necessary and may invite or direct other bodies and agencies of the government to assist to be part of such panel.

"The DOJ shall prosecute and file the appropriate charges against all those involved in the anomalies investigated, whether against government or private person as may be warranted by the evidence gathered subject to applicable laws and rules," he added.

He said his directive shall remain in effect until June 30, 2022, the time when his six-year term ends, or unless sooner lifted or revoked.

Duterte specifically identified the DPWH as one of the agencies which the DOJ panel should also focus on.

But he was immediate in saying that he has nothing against Public Works Secretary Mark Villar for ordering the probe in his department.

"He (Villar) is one of the hardworking and Secretary Villa has many accomplishments. But you know accomplishments alone to me should not suffice, not for Secretary Villar, because it’s not his job to be running after crooks," he said.

"But it behooves upon me to see to it to put a stop in corruption --- at least to cut it a bit. So we are expanding the investigation against corruption... with special focus on DPWH," he said.

Villar earlier formed a body composed of DPWH officials also to investigate the alleged irregularities in his department after Duterte previously hit the agency for alleged rampant corruption.

Duterte said he would also order the suspension of alleged erring DPWH officials.

"So, in the coming days expect suspension - if I suspend you, I have doubt. I won't suspend people who have not done wrong," he said.

If needed, he said he would hire more lawyers in the government to help in the investigation.

Duterte said he could have been busy before in looking for money, thus, he was not able to really focus on corruption issues.

But now, he said, "the focus now of the Office of the President itself will be against corruption." Celerina Monte/DMS