Malacanang said on Monday that classes are not totally affected by no internet connections and brownouts due to Typhoon ''Quinta'' since the Department of Education is implementing the modular scheme.

"We are principally not internet based; we are modular,"said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

Some local government units, particularly in Metro Manila, have suspended classes from primary up to graduate schools on Monday due to Typhoon ''Quinta''.

This was despite the no face-to-face classes. Most classes, especially in urban areas like Metro Manila, are being held online.

Bad weather has been affecting internet connections and there could be instances that some areas have no electricity.

While there is a typhoon, Roque urged parents to make sure their children are studying the modules provided to them.

He said that DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones has ordered different schools divisions to coordinate with each other and to provide psycho-social counselling to students.

The spokesman said the Palace is also calling on the Department of Information and Communications Technology to monitor the performance of the internet providers. Celerina Monte/DMS