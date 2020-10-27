President Rodrigo Duterte has warned the police and military to be cautious in publicly red-tagging any individual without evidence, Malacanang said on Monday.

"The President has spoken through (Defense) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana when he warned both police and military authorities to be very careful in red-tagging," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

The statement came after Lt. General Antonio Parlade Jr., spokesman for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, recently warned actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray about involving themselves with progressive groups, such as Gabriela Youth.

Soberano and Gray are advocates of women and children's rights.

Parlade also linked the sister of actress Angel Locsin, Ella Colmenares, of her ties with the communist New People's Army, which the siblings both denied.

Roque, quoting Lorenzana, said there is no need to publicize who were the suspected communists.

"Just do their job without publicity. Keep quiet, that's the policy that was mentioned by Secretary Lorenzana which he made for and in behalf of the President," he said.

"Don't make red-tagging without sufficient evidence and be quiet. If you are suspecting anyone, proceed with your surveillance and if you have evidence, then file the appropriate criminal complaint," Roque added. Celerina Monte/DMS