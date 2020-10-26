Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Armed Forces of the Philippines dropped to 307 from 1,327 cases recorded last month.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP public affairs chief ,said the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay lauded commanders of different military units and offices for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the AFP as recorded COVID-19 cases dropped to 307 as of Oct. 23.

"Our commanders and chiefs of offices have done a great job in enforcing social distancing measures and strict health protocols inside camps, in turn keeping our military and civilian personnel able to perform their respective duties," Gapay said.

“The AFP is enhancing our safety and health protocols and other measures to protect the best interest and wellbeing of our soldiers, particularly those in the frontlines. Our troops’ health will always be of utmost importance as we continue to preserve the AFP’s fighting strength to help the country win over this battle,” he added.

Zata said among the active cases were 256 military personnel admitted in AFP treatment facilities nationwide.

"There are also 19 civilian personnel, and 32 dependents currently receiving treatment," he said.

Zata said Gapay also acknowledged the hard work of personnel performing various tasks in support to the national government's efforts to contain the pandemic.

"We want to let our people know that they really have an Armed Forces that is truly dependable and reliable, and can be called upon in any time of need or crisis. One that is also versatile to perform various missions and adapt to different situations from peacetime, crisis, conflict, and even in addressing a pandemic,” Gapay said.

"Our sacrifices have been duly recognized and we continue to enjoy the trust and support of the people. Let us not waste this opportunity to prove our capability on our way to becoming a truly world-class armed forces," he added, citing the 90 percent public satisfaction rating, highest among government agencies, the AFP received in June.

Zata said "over 13,800 military personnel, reservists, and auxiliary personnel are deployed nationwide manning community quarantine assistance stations, quarantine areas, various ports, and testing facilities."

Fifteen vessels of the Philippine Navy and seven aircraft of the Philippine Air Force have transported over 1.7 million kilos of cargo as part of the COVID response effort of the AFP, said Zata. Robina Asido/DMS