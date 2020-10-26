Vice President Leni Robredo and her chief of staff tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), she said in her Facebook page on Sunday.

“On Friday morning, we learned that someone my chief of staff and I had very close contact with, tested positive for COVID. Following protocol, we decided to do self-quarantining beginning Friday until we get a swab test,” Robredo said on Sunday.

Robredo said events under the Office of the Vice President will be done online ''until necessary.''

''We wish her good health,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Robredo had what she described as a ''blockbuster week'' as she opened community learning hubs nationwide and launched livelihood and out-of-school job programs. DMS