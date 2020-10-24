Authorities have recaptured six out of the 13 escapees from the Caloocan City Custodial Facility on Thursday.

The Northern Police District (NPD) said they were able to recapture three more escapees between 6:45 pm to 8:30pm in Caloocan City.

Earlier, two escapees were apprehended around Thursday afternoon while one was surrendered by his relatives.

Seven inmates remain at large, police said.

NPD said most of the inmates' cases were involvement in illegal drugs, carnapping, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of bladed weapon, robbery extortion, and theft.

The six recaptured inmates were brought to Caloocan City Police Station and will be transferred to the Caloocan City jail while police will continue their manhunt for the remaining escapees.

Col. Dario Menor, Caloocan police chief, said the 13 inmates escaped around 1:30 am Thursday after they created a hole in the wall using concrete nails.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas ordered the relief of two duty jailers pending the result of the investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS