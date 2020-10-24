The government has allowed motorcycle taxis to resume its pilot study, particularly in Metro Manila, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease gave its nod on Thursday as embodied in Resolution No. 80.

"Approved is the resumption of the motorcycle taxi pilot study, which would be implemented and monitored by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr)," he said in a taped interview by PTV4.

"That's good news because we can again ride Angkas or Joyride," Roque said, referring to two motorcycle taxi companies in the country.

The IATF move was in accordance with House Resolution No. 1286, which allows the resumption of motorcycle taxi pilot study while petition for franchise is still pending in Congress.

Roque said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will issue the guidelines for the resumption of the motorcycle taxi pilot study. Celerina Monte/DMS