Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday expressed support to the recommendation of the Metro Manila mayors in maintaining general community quarantine status in the National Capital Region (NCR) until the end of 2020.

“I support that particular stand of MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) and the Metro Manila mayors. Right now our daily cases in the National Capital Region are still at three digits,” Año said.

Año said NCR is still the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

Año said by extending the GCQ until December will make people safe from the virus as the holiday season in the Philippines means parties and get togethers.

“So we should not be complacent, especially as Christmas is near, the tendency is for the people to hold get-together parties. It will be difficult if we allow that,” he said.

He reminded the public that parties which are also considered as social gatherings are not allowed under GCQ areas.

“We want to have less COVID cases by the end of the Christmas (season),” Año said.

Last Monday, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the 17 NCR mayors are not looking forward in easing the community quarantine until December 31 since the economy can adjust without shifting to modified GCQ (MGCQ).

Latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), the country has a total of 363,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases with Metro Manila, still considered as top region with most cases, having 15, 034 active cases. Ella Dionisio/DMS