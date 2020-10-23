Damage from Tropical Storm ''Pepito'' has reached more than P121 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesman, said damage to agriculture and infrastructure totaled P121,697,633.18.

Crop damage amounted to P92,457,633.18, infrastructure reached P29,240,000, mostly coming from school facilities from Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, said Timbal.

Timbal said affected population in these three regions reached 5,555 families or 25,268 individuals.

He said the 3,639 families or 16,343 individuals took shelter inside the 89 evacuation centers across the three regions. He added that 1,789 families or 8,473 persons stayed outside evacuation centers.

As of 10 am the eye of Typhoon ''Pepito'' was spotted at 475 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales with maximum winds of 120 mph and gusts of up to 150 kph while moving northwestward at the speed of 20 kph. Robina Asido/DMS