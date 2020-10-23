Malacanang said on Thursday that a military official merely cautioned some known female personalities they could be used by leftist groups.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict warned actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray on their ties with the Gabriela Youth.

He said Parlade's statement should not be taken as a warning for being left supporters.

"They were just being cautioned that they might be used by the left," Roque said.

He said the Armed Forces of the Philippines understands that Soberano and Gray are advocates of women's rights.

He added that even President Rodrigo Duterte himself has been pushing for the rights of women and "his track record is very clear, especially when he was the mayor of Davao City."

"But they (Soberano and Gray) should be careful...because the Maoists in the Philippines, if they could take advantage (of someone), they would really take advantage," he said.

Parlade said that Soberano has still the chance to cut ties with Gabriela Youth. He issued the same warning to Gray.

Soberano recently participated in a women's rights online talk organized by the group. Celerina Monte/DMS