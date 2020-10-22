The Philippine government is eyeing non-essential inbound travelers from countries with "low-medium" transmission of coronavirus disease and those which will also accept Filipinos, an official of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said on Wednesday.

IATF co-chairperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, in an interview with state-run PTV4, said the technical working group of the IATF is studying the possibility of allowing foreign tourists in the country.

"Those what we call as non-essential inbound. This is still being under study just like what I've said, this is a step by step process. We need to prepare on the ground," he said.

He said the government needs to determine the carrying capacity of the country's health system if it allows non-essential inbound travelers.

"We are also looking into the low-medium transmission countries," Nograles said, citing the guidelines being prepared by the Department of Health.

He said the guidelines are in preparation for the eventual opening of the Philippines for travelers from countries with low and medium COVID-19 transmission.

He also said that the other consideration is "reciprocity" with other countries.

"There are other countries that are receiving Filipinos, so we have to look also on the option of reciprocity. If they are receiving Pinoy and Pinay, with low transmission (of COVID-19), may be we can also accept again from those countries as reciprocity," the official said.

But he clarified that the IATF has yet to decide on those matters.

The Philippines is only accepting inbound travelers who are returning residents, overseas Filipino workers, and overseas Filipinos, including their foreign spouses and children.

Also allowed in the country are foreigners doing essential work or their expertise are needed in the Philippines as well as the diplomats. Celerina Monte/DMS