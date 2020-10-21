After months of being comatose, Major General Jose Maria Ramos passed away early Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Col. Ysmael Yu, PNP spokesperson, said Ramos, one of the officers who was critically hurt in a helicopter crash in Laguna last March, died around 12:07 am. He was director for comptrollership at the time of the mishap.

“The PNP is saddened by this news, in behalf of the CPNP PGen (Camilo) Cascolan, the Philippine National Police extends its condolences to the family and to PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986,” Yu said.

Former PNP chief General Archie Gamboa, his aide, former PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen Bernard Banac and Major Gen Mariel Magaway were also hurt after their chopper hit a high tension wire in San Pedro, Laguna.

Magaway also sustained serious injuries but was discharged from the hospital.

Yu said Ramos' remains were immediately cremated for memorial services.

The PNP assured that Ramos will be given full honors befitting a police general. Ella Dionisio/DMS