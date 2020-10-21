President Rodrigo Duterte said that the number of drug users in the country has declined to 1.67 million from an estimated four million when he assumed office four years ago.

But despite the drop in the number of drug users, Duterte acknowledged that the government is still in the "thick" of fighting illegal drugs.

"I'd like to report to you that according to the DDB, Dangerous Drugs Board, there are about...two out of 100 people, Filipinos aged 10 to 69 are current users of drugs," he said in a taped televised message on Monday night.

During his message, Duterte mentioned the figure as "about 167 million." But in a televised press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the number was 1.67 million as there was "typo" error.

"In the past, during the time of (former Philippine National Police chief and now Senator Ronald) dela Rosa, that (drug users) reached to almost four million," Duterte said.

However, he said he did not have any estimate as to how much has been reduced in the use of shabu.

"I really do not know until now. But we are still in the thick of the fight against shabu," he said.

Duterte reiterated his warning to those involved in illegal drug trade.

Since he assumed office in 2016, over 5,000 individuals have already been killed in the government's anti-drug operations. Human rights groups have called the government's action as extrajudicial killings, which the administration denied.

Roque said the number of the supposed drug users in the country was based in the 2019 National Household Survey on the Patterns and Trends of Drug Abuse.

"So it’s a proper scientific basis and it’s a national survey. So I suppose because it’s a proper survey, they must have complied with sufficient statistical sample and all those things," he said.

Roque said the government will continue with its war on drugs.

"There's really no country which has become 100 percent drug free, but like what the President has been saying, that is a cornerstone of his administration. For as long as its a threat, not just as an ordinary criminal act, but already a threat to national security, the President will give it the highest priority," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS