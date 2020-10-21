The government is eyeing to pay at least half of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's debt with the Philippine Red Cross as soon as possible, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Duterte administration is still trying to haggle with PRC on the supposed P930-million PhilHealth debt for the coronavirus disease tests of returning overseas Filipinos workers, some healthcare workers, and other individuals.

"I wish I could say within the day (the government can pay PhilHealth) but, of course, there are still papers being prepared. But I can assure you that at least half of that will be paid at the soonest time possible," he said.

Roque said that the under the Universal Health Care Law, PhilHealth would not run out of funds as the government is tasked to ensure the viability of the state health insurer.

Red Cross, headed by Senator Richard Gordon, last Thursday stopped the RT-PCR tests of those individuals supposedly covered by PhilHealth.

Roque said aside from PRC's laboratories, the public could have their swab tests with any of the 112 RT-PCR laboratories and 35 GeneXpert laboratories.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night assured that the government would pay PhilHealth's debt with PRC. Celerina Monte/DMS