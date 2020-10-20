President Rodrigo Duterte wants concerned government agencies to fast-track the rehabilitation of Marawi City, which was devastated by war three years ago, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, however, said that the government is satisfied with the ongoing reconstruction effort being undertaken in Marawi.

"Well, let’s just say that we are satisfied but the President of course would appreciate if it can be hastened," he said in a televised press briefing.

On October 17, Marawi commemorated the third anniversary of Marawi liberation.

The city was devastated by the five-month fighting between the government troops and the Maute-ISIS terrorist group in 2017. Celerina Monte/DMS