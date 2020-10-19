Aside from the continued drop in its reproduction number (Ro), Quezon City has achieved a new high in recovery rate among its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

According to Mayor Joy Belmonte, the additional 218 recoveries increased the city’s recovery rate to 90 percent as of Oct. 17, from 81 percent last Sept. 30.

Out of the 21,543 COVID-19 cases validated by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) and District Health Offices, 19,363 have already recovered while 1,576 cases or seven percent are active and recovering.

“Ito’y isa na namang magandang balita sa ating kampanya kontra COVID-19. Ito’y patunay na epektibo ang ginagawa nating mga pagkilos laban sa virus,” said Belmonte.

“This is also a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of all our frontliners, most especially our medical workers, who are putting their lives on the line to win this most-important battle,” she added.

The record-high recovery rate happened days after the city tallied its lowest reproduction number in six weeks at 0.67 on Oct. 7 to 13. Reproduction number indicates how contagious an infectious disease is or the number of people who can get the virus from one infected person.

“As we move closer to the ideal number of 0.50 set by the World Health Organization (WHO), this also serves as the ideal sign for further opening up the economy, which will help produce jobs and livelihood opportunities for many QC residents,” Belmonte emphasized.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) head, said the promising development will inspire frontliners to further intensify their trace-test-isolate-treat approach against the virus.

Cruz reiterated that the full cooperation of residents is needed to further improve the city’s high recovery rate.

He reminded residents to adhere to health protocols such as proper wearing of masks, frequest hand washing, and practicing social distancing in public places.

He likewise encouraged QCitizens to be heroes by practicing self-reporting in case they notice any Covid-19 symptoms or have come into close and prolonged contact with known Covid-19 positive patients, since early detection can save more lives.

“This is not yet the time to be complacent. Naririyan pa ang virus at kailangan pa rin ng doble o tripleng pag-iingat upang hindi tayo mahawa,” Cruz said. DMS