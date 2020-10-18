The Department of Agriculture (DA) recorded crop damage of more than eight million pesos because of the combined effects of Tropical Depression “Nika”, Tropical Depression “Ofel” and the southwest monsoon.

The DA said the weather disturbance brought heavy rain causing flash floods and flooding that submerged agricultural areas.

"Damage and losses have been reported in rice, corn, and high value crops amounting to a total of P 8.12 million affecting 530 farmers with 535 hectares of agricultural areas affected and 409 metric tons of volume loss. These values are still subject for validation," it stated.

"The DA regional field offices in the affected regions are thoroughly assessing damage and losses in crops, livestock and fisheries, including farm infrastructures and buildings, and thereafter provide needed emergency assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk," it added.

The assistance from the Department of Agriculture that was made available to affected farmers includes the quick response fund for the rehabilitation of areas to be affected by the tropical cyclone; a total of 55,555 bags of rice seeds; 8,051 bags of corn seeds, and 1,169 kilos of vegetables from Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas; survival and recovery (SURE) Program of Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC); and available funds from Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to indemnify affected farmers. Robina Asido/DMS