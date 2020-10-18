The COVID-19 test samples for the Philippine Red Cross to process were diverted to other laboratories within and near the Metro Manila, a Department of Health (DOH) official said on Saturday.

"We have rerouted the specimens that are supposedly for the Philippine Red Cross to our big laboratories around Metro Manila and nearby Metro Manila like the Jose B. Lingad, Lung Center of the Philippines and other laboratories," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at the Laging Handa forum.

"This is a temporary measure so that we will be able to complete or proceed and continuously receive specimens so that the operation will not be hampered," she said.

Vergeire also mentioned that the PhilHealth is addressing its issue with the Philippine Red Cross after it stopped free COVID-19 test due to the debt of government agency with the Red Cross

"Last Thursday, the president of Philhealth, together with its officials sit down with the Philippine Red Cross to talk about it. And it is currently being resolved, we are just fixing some data for us to have final resolution on this issue," she said.

"The Philippine Red Cross is cooperating with us to address this because there are data needed to comply so that we can be able to provide them the necessary payment," she added.

On Thursday, the Red Cross announced that it will no longer process COVID-19 tests that are charged to PhilHealth due to the latter's unpaid amount of close to P1 billion. Robina Asido/DMS