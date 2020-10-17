A man suspected of various crimes was killed while another one was wounded in a shooting incident in Manila on Thursday.

In a report, the Manila Police District (MPD) identified the slain victim as Jay-R Castolome, 37, of 2280 Malaya St, Barangay 124 ,Balut and the wounded as Alfredo Roy Elgario, 28, of 171 Younger St. Barangay, 138 Balut.

Initial investigation shows that the victims were attending a birthday party at the residence of Elgario when the two men arrived and shot them several times.

Castolome died from gunshot wounds while Elgario suffered injuries and was rushed to the Chinese General Hospital.

"The assailants immediately escaped to an unknown direction after the incident using a black SUV," the report stated.

According to MPD the victims were "previously arrested for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and RA 10591 (illegal possession of firearms)".

Police said Castolome " was also believed to be responsible for throwing a hand grenade at Police Station 1 sometime in 2014." Robina Asido/DMS