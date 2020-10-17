The director of the Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Friday ordered the immediate consolidation of their trained riders across the country.

According to Police Brig. General Alexander Tagum, these riders will serve as trainers in simultaneous training for police officers assigned not just with HPG but also those who serve with local police unit nationwide.

"In response to the President's orders. we will increase the training we conduct to cater not only to those currently assigned with HPG but even those who are serving with our local police units nationwide,” Tagum said.

“We have a motorcycle riding course design to address the riding in tandem menace in the country,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has raised concern over the surge in street crimes and ordered the training and deployment of policemen in civilian clothes from the Highway Patrol Group.

He said criminals are using motorcycles because it is easier to escape even in areas where flow of traffic is heavy.

Duterte told Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano to train about 30 HPG members in one class on how to use motorcycles properly in going after criminals.

The HPG director said they will also accommodate civilians who have the heart for public service.

“They will serve as force multipliers for HPG and will help us educate the public on basic road safety," Tagum said.

Tagum also ordered all regional chiefs of the HPG to organize motorcycle riding classes in their regions and encouraged tapping all HPG trained motorcycle riders to serve as a support system for training. Ella Dionisio/DMS