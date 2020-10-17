The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday justified sending more police in the burial of baby River, the daughter of detained Reina Mae Nasino, as they anticipated more people will come as it is a public issue right now.

"The security arrangement is just proper because of the issues at hand and this is not overkill. It's more anticipative rather than being overkill," Interior Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III said during the Laging Handa briefing.

Around 20 police officers accompanied Nasino in the burial of her three-month daughter at the North Cemetery, news reports said.

The burial should start around 11:30 am since they want it to have a stopover in front of the Supreme Court. However, police insisted on starting it at 1pm and proceeded to the Manila North Cemetery, reports added.

Densing said Manila police want to assure that health protocols are being observed.

"There is just a need for additional deployment on the regular security that we are giving... Just to make sure that health protocols are being followed since this is a major issue and a lot of people are expected," he said.

Earlier, the DILG defended the action being taken by the personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology after they received criticism on how they escorted Nasino during her visit to her daughter's wake.

DILG said jail officers only acted with professionalism, restraint, and integrity despite the provocation, insults, and harassment they faced from the critical crowd during the wake. Ella Dionisio/DMS