More than 1,000 passengers are stranded after Tropical Depression "Ofel'' made landfall in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region on Wednesday.

As of 12 noon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said a total of 1,388 passengers, 682 rolling cargoes, 41 vessels, and 19 motorbancas stranded in Southern Tagalog, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas ports.

The PCG also reported 33 vessels and 25 motorbancas that are taking shelter within the affected regions.

As of 2 pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said ''Ofel'' made its third landfall at Burias Island in Masbate at 12 noon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 has been raised over Calabarzon, Mimaropa and some provinces in Bicol, Pagasa said.

''Ofel'', which has winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph, is headed west-northwest over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Romblon and Mindoro provinces, said Pagasa.

Light and moderate rains with at times heavy rains will be felt in several areas, including Metro Manila, Pagasa added.

"The PCG Operations Center is on 24/7 nationwide monitoring to strictly implement guidelines on the movement of vessels during heavy weather and to ensure safety of lives and properties," the coast guard stated.

Coast guard districts, stations, and sub-stations across the country are on standby to respond on emergency situations, in coordination with their respective Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC),'' the PCG added.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman Mark Timbal said "all trips in the Ports of Batangas, Lucena City and Atimonan in Quezon are cancelled due to the raising of Tropical Storm Wind Signal Number 1."

"All local government units and relevant government agencies had been forewarned previously of the low pressure area possibly turning into a storm," he said.

"Per DENR MGB (Department of Environment and Natural Resources Mines and Geoscience Bureau) during our Participatory Disaster Risk Assessment, more than 4,000 barangays at the possible track of 'Ofel' are susceptible to floods and landslides," Timbal said.

"The NDRRMC has reminded local government units to conduct all necessary preparations actions as prescribed in Oplan Listo and Memo 54 (Covid-19 protection measures during emergency operations)," he added. Robina Asido/DMS