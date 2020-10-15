Authorities are looking for six inmates, three of whom were involved in the 2018 Lamitan bombing. who escaped from the Basilan jail after an escapee died while one was re-arrested on Tuesday.

According to a police report, the eight inmates, of whom three were members of the Abu Sayyaf, escaped from the jail compound at Barangay Sumagdang, Isabela City around 6 pm Tuesday.

They were identified as Battuh Kusain, charged with multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder; Gappal Saripada, charged with multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder; Hernie Asao, charged with illegal possession of explosive and illegal possession of firearms; Nurhasan Lahama, charged with murder; Albaser Ahmad, charged with murder and frustrated murder; Mahad Hassan, charged with murder; Kaliji Hajirul, charged with murder and Torotoy Abbas.

Initial investigation disclosed the suspects escaped after grabbing the duty jail guard’s firearm and killing him.

They were able to run towards Salain Drive, Barangay Sumagdang. They stole two motorcycles and a tricycle as they fled towards Barangay Kumalarang.

Pursuing provincial jail personnel found Torotoy Abbas, but he was killed in an entrapment operation.

According to Isabela police chief, Lt. Col. Homer Dumalag, Abbas is an alleged Abu Sayyaf bandit and is facing charges for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Dumalag said Mahad Hassan was recaptured around 9:30 am Wednesday in Purok 5, Barangay Calvario, Isabela City.

The police chief said Kusain, Saripada, and Ahmad, suspects in the July 31, 2018 bombing in Lamitan City are among the inmates at large. Ella Dionisio/DMS