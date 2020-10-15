The government has to improve public confidence on its services to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said on Wednesday.

In a virtual forum, PCCI President Emeritus George Barcelon said as long as there is fear among the people to go out, consumption, which is one of the drivers of the economy, will continue to be affected.

He said, "whatever needs to be done to build up the confidence of the public" should be done.

He cited the need to increase public transportation so workers could easily go to work.

Barcelon also underscored the importance of having enough and proper healthcare facilities.

He said the people should be assured that when they are exposed to COVID-19, the healthcare system would be able to take care of them.

In the same forum, lawyer Sonny Matula, president of the Federation of Free Workers, expressed hope that the government will help micro and small enterprises by subsidizing the 13th month pay of their workers.

"Currently, the workers need protection even more. If the employers cannot do, then the government should find ways to help them," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS