Malacanang expressed belief on Wednesday that the "super majority" House of Representatives could pass the proposed P4.5 trillion budget for next year on third reading by Friday.

This was despite the decision on Tuesday by the House under the new leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to recall the second reading approval of the proposed 2021 budget.

"Well, we have a super majority in the House. So, I don't see any problem anymore and now that there are no more political maneuverings and bickering, I think the process can proceed," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in an interview with CNN Philippines.

With the recall of the approval of the General Appropriations Bill on second reading, lawmakers have returned to the interpellation stage on the proposed budgets of various government agencies.

The House resumed its session on Tuesday after former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano abruptly suspended it until November 16 during the height of the speakership row between him and Velasco.

This prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to call for a special session on October 14-16, certifying as urgent the passage of the proposed 2021 budget.

Asked if Duterte would call for the extension of the special session in case the House fails to pass the General Appropriations Bill on third reading, Roque said, "I’m confident though that Speaker Velasco, as he promised the President, can pass it on the 16th."

He noted there was a suggestion by some senators that a special session could also be done in November during another recess.

"But it’s absolutely indispensable of course that it (GAB) is signed within the month of December and published in the Official Gazette and in two newspapers of general circulation so that it can be effective the first of January," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS