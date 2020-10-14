President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet has approved the recommendation to implement one-seat apart instead of maintaining a one-meter distance in public vehicles, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision was consistent with the government's move to further open the economy despite the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"The Cabinet approved the one seat apart distance in public transportation," he said.

Duterte presided over a full Cabinet meeting on Monday night.

The economic cluster had pushed for the one seat apart instead of maintaining the previous one meter distance.

"From one seat apart, we will gradually increase the seating capacity or seating beside each other will be allowed for as long as there is a plastic barrier," Roque said.

"The fact that we really need to open the economy," the official said when asked what prompted the Cabinet to approve the one seat apart policy.

Previously, the members of the Cabinet were divided on whether to maintain the one meter distance or to lessen it.

Cabinet members, such as Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, had opposed the reduction of one meter distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS