Four alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were arrested by law enforcers in separate operations in Zamboanga City over the weekend, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

In his briefing, PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan said he was in Zamboanga City last weekend to assess the situation.

Cascolan said two major police operations were launched in Zamboanga City against the Abu Sayyaf resulted in the arrest of Kadija Sadji, Abdulman Sarapuddin Tula, Jailani Al-Rafee Sakandal, and Hassan Anang Mohammad.

He said Sadji, Sarapuddin and Sakandal was arrested last October 9 after police officers served a search warrant against them at Barangay Lower Calarian, Zamboanga City for illegal explosives.

Confiscated were components for improvised explosive device (IED) contained in a can of cookies; 9-volt batteries, electrical tools, assorted wires, resistors, metal clips and 500 grams of concrete nails.

Also confiscated were two hand grenades, a cal.45 pistol, several rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition, and a black ISIS flag.

Cascolan said Sadji and Tula are both members of the Abu Sayyaf Group and ISIS financial conduits of Dawlah Islamiya under Mundi Sawadjaan.

“Tula is identified in police records as in-charge of procuring logistics and provisions for the groups of Sawadjaan and Radullan Sahiron in Sulu,” Cascolan said.

He said Sadji is the wife of Al Asgar, son of the late Abu Sayyaf founder Abdurajak Janjalani.

“She belongs to the same financial conduit cell with Amaida Salvin who was arrested in Zamboanga City in April 16, 2019, and Merhama Abdul Sawari alias Meng who was among four Abu Sayyaf Group sleeper agents who died in a police operation in Parañaque City last June 26, 2020,” he added.

Cascolan said they are conducting further investigation against Sakandal, an active member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with the rank of Apprentice Seaman to determine his role in the group.

“As for the activities of these people who were caught and arrested actually, of course we would say that they are still planning to have bombings most especially in Zamboanga,” he said.

Police and military forces arrested Mohammad last Sunday for the crime of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom.

Cascolan said he is a senior member of the Abu Sayyaf Group involved in the kidnapping and beheading of Doroteo Gonzales last May 17, 2009 in Al Barka, Basilan.

With the arrest of these terrorist members, Cascolan said this will be a big impact on the Abu Sayyaf Group.

“They cannot make a move right now and they know for a fact that they are being watched and we will continuously monitor (them),” he said.

“That's why we were there in Zamboanga because we were studying the fact that we have to deploy a lot of anti-terrorism forces. Focused units will be there to focus on the activities against or to counter terrorists,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS