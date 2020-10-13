President Rodrigo Duterte's regular message to the nation every Monday night since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic will be done on Wednesday, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters that the full Cabinet meeting, which Duterte called on Monday, could take stretch deep into the night.

"Very long agenda for Cabinet meeting today...address to the nation moved to Wednesday," he said.

Every late Monday night since March, Duterte has been giving updates on the actions that the government has been undertaking amid the health crisis.

He also comes out with policy pronouncements or addresses burning issues after meeting with some members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. Celerina Monte/DMS