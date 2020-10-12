The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that it will be filing a deportation case against alleged suicide bomber Resky Fantasya Rullie.

Rullie, alias Cici, an Indonesian national, was apprehended yesterday morning in a joint law enforcement operation with the Philippine Army's 11th Infantry Division, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 9, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency 9 and the Bureau of Immigration.

The Indonesian is reportedly the wife of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader Andi Baso, who was killed in a clash with government troops in Sulu.

Rullie is also the daughter of the Indonesian couple involved in the January 2019 twin suicide bombing at the Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo.

According to BI Intelligence Mindanao Task Group (MITG) head Melody Gonzales, Rullie was the subject of months of surveillance and was found to have allegedly been planning to conduct a suicide bombing attempt in Sulu before the arrest.

Arrested with Rullie were Inda Nhur and Fatima Sandra Jimlani Jama, both wives of ranking ASG members.

"A suicide vest, bombs, and other improvised explosive device making components were recovered from the trio," said Gonzales. "They have been brought to the police station for documentation and filing of charges. A deportation case has been recommended to be filed against Rullie for terrorism, being an illegal entrant, and for undesirability, apart from the criminal charges that she face.

The BI clarified that Rullie will have to face the criminal charges hurled against her before being deported.

Gonzales said that Rullie is a high value target in their drive against foreigners engaged in terroristic activities in the South.

Meanwhile BI Commissioner Jaime Morente lauded the efforts of BI Intelligence MITG for another successful operation against a foreign terrorist.

"We pledge full support to government units in our joint fight against terrorism," said Morente. "We will not stop until we have rid our country of these demons who abuse our hospitality and hurt our people," he added. DMS